Redman Video Interview Coming This Monday, & Other News

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did a video interview withthat will be posted this monday.

Next week I also have an interview with Grandmaster Melle Mel scheduled. For those that don’t know who he is, check out this link. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five will be the first Rapper group to ever be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.Leave comments here for any questions you want asked.

I will most likely be covering BET’s Rip the Runway, which will be hosted by Ciara and Chris Brown, I will see what happens. I may also hit up a Def Jam Icon event featuring Jim Jones.

I want to do a contest for the release of Biggie’s album, I was thinking a trivia with the winner getting his first and new cd and one more cd that they choose. What do you guys think about it? Will only do it if people want to and send in some hard trivia questions. I want to start doing some contest, so if you guys have ideas holla.

If you havent yet, add Realtalkny as a Myspace Friend HERE