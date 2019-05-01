Getty Image

Remy Ma faces assault charges and is in police custody after turning herself in earlier today, according to TMZ. A warrant was issued for the Bronx rapper after she allegedly punched her Love And Hip-Hop co-star Brittney Taylor at a concert last month.

Taylor claimed that Remy punched her in the eye backstage during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza near Union Square in New York on April 17. Remy was scheduled to perform at the show and the two “exchanged words” in the greenroom after Remy accused Brittney of foreknowledge of an attack on her stepdaughter Dejanae. Taylor reportedly filed a civil suit against Remy while the police were investigating, posting a now-deleted photo of her blacked eye, while sources close to Remy denied her involvement.

Remy has been booked under misdemeanor assault charges, which could mean jail time for the “All The Way Up” rapper, since she was still on probation at the time of the incident stemming from a previous attempted murder charge in 2007 after serving six years in prison. Meanwhile, Remy is also facing legal issues from her 2016 hit with Fat Joe and French Montana, as the trio have been sued by a Miami rapper who claims that “All The Way Up” infringed on his copyright.