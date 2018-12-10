Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Spotify’s year-end, wrap-up playlists are here, giving us all a chance to reflect on the music and moments that dominated our respective years. If a song ends up on on your screen after you hit SpotifyWrapped.com and click “connect,” odds are, it was pretty meaningful to you. It probably says something, too, if an album can enter your most played lists for the year just two months after you discover the artist.

That’s what happened for me with Rexx Life Raj.

The 29-year-old rapper/singer from the Bay Area landed on my radar in a serious way in October, with a performance on the Youtube music channel Colors that has since garnered over a million views. By way of comparison, Mick Jenkins, who featured on Uproxx’s 50 Best Albums of 2018 list accumulated just under 900,000 views with a months head start, while Saba, another 2018 best of, accomplished one million over the course of nearly a year (other recent guests have included Jay Rock, 6lack, Gunna, and JID, so an appearance is a pretty big indicator of pending success, one way or another). Since then, I listened to his 2017 full-length, Father Figure 2, enough times for it to take over my most-played songs for the prior six months. It’s that good.

Don’t just take my word for it — it’s a big deal to be compared favorably to Drake, as well, and when Noisey did so around the release of Father Figure 2, they paid him the ultimate compliment, calling his music “a bit like what Drake’s music might sound like if Drake were a hundred times more grounded.” It’s that, but it’s also more political, with overt references to systemic inequality (“Black lives matter ’till you dead on the news / They only put you there so the channel get more views”), it’s more personal (“Even though I get a whole lot of love and people f*ck with me tough / Probably should lay off the Adderall I use as a crutch”), and more uplifting (“Cause they could feel the power that’s coming from our bodies”). Raj himself describes it to me via email as “smooth, melodic, rap-sangin over beautiful chords with BIG WAP underneath.”

That sound carries over to his latest release, a seven-song EP titled California Poppy. “California Poppy is a play on words,” he explains of the unconventional title, which suits his unconventional style. “It’s one of the most beautiful flowers that I’ve seen in the Bay but I rarely see them. Also ‘Poppy’ plays on the Father Figure theme I’ve been running with over the past few years. I felt it would be a perfect title.” The beats, produced by Drew Banga, Kyle Betty, Mikos Da Gawd, and Will Fraker, feature classic neo-soul keys laid over low-rider at the trap house 808s and snares. The booming drums, removed from the sweet tones of the airy instrumentals, could easily soundtrack tales of crack sales and shootouts, but in Raj’s hands, they float, lending a lightness to his sometimes heavy content.