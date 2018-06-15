Getty Image

Up-and-coming rapper Rich The Kid was hospitalized Thursday, June 14, after being robbed at gunpoint and badly beaten during a home invasion, according to report from TMZ.

The “Plug Walk” rapper was apparently at his girlfriend Tori Brixx’s home Thursday night when a pair of masked men broke in looking for cash and jewelry. When Rich tried to fight them off, three more armed men broke in and administered a beating to the 25-year-old rapper. The men eventually escaped with their spoils and the police were called to the scene. Rich was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where a photo of him lying on a gurney was posted to Instagram.

According to the report, the rapper’s girlfriend was also injured in the attack, but was released early Friday morning. The LAPD is investigating, but does not have not arrested any suspects at this time.

Rich The Kid is perhaps best known for his recent collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, “New Freezer,” as well as a diss record aimed at Lil Uzi Vert. His profile has raised significantly in the past year, enough that XXL was reportedly willing to give him a coveted spot on the magazine’s annual Freshman cover after original pick Lil Skies dropped out. Rich reportedly refused upon hearing that he was a replacement pick. Rich was also scheduled to join Chris Brown on tour next week, plans that may need to be adjusted as he recovers.