Rich The Kid Was Involved In A Shooting And Robbery At A West Hollywood Recording Studio

02.12.19 17 hours ago

According to reports made by TMZ, an armed robbery was staged at the famous Westlake Recording Studios in West Hollywood, Ca. The apparent target of the attack was the rapper Rich The Kid. According to reports made to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, on Tuesday evening, three men entered the studio and demanded money and jewelry from members of Rich The Kid’s entourage. The three men then proceeded to assault members of the entourage, and according to TMZ, at least one of Rich The Kid’s bodyguards was badly pistol-whipped.

The three suspects made off with cash and jewelry, and as they fled, one of the suspects reportedly opened fire and shot as many as ten shots behind him in the direction of the studio. Rich The Kid was reportedly outside during the shooting. It doesn’t appear, however, that anyone was hit.

This is not the first time that the rapper has been the target of an attack. Last June, the 26-year-old was hospitalized after being robbed at gunpoint and beaten badly during a home invasion.

The R&B singer Usher was reportedly also recording at Westlake Studios at the time of the attack. He is not believed to have been involved in the altercation, however.

