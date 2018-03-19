Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

TMZ reports that Rick Ross appears to be in better health after suffering a collapse at his Miami home recently. The Maybach Music Group mogul made an appearance at The Light nightclub in the Mandalay Bay casino Sunday night, where he performed a few songs and led the crowd in a “Free Meek Mill” chant.

Ross was hospitalized two weeks ago after a 911 call from his home reported that he had collapsed and needed medical assistance. He was hospitalized for an unknown respiratory or pulmonary condition and while it was reported that he was on life support, his friends and associates vehemently denied those claims via social media.

While Ross only spent the weekend in the hospital, posting “It’s good to be home,” from his Instagram Monday morning, details about his exact condition were scant. His appearance at the Mandalay Bay is his first since being hospitalized and it seems that he is in reasonably good health if he can perform and take alcohol.

It’s different when Boss in da building 💪🏾 @thelightvegas 🥂 @OfficialBelaire rosé all night pic.twitter.com/zRxZfj6Q8K — Yung Rénzél 🏁 (@RickRoss) March 18, 2018

Meek Mill has been locked up since late last year, after a parole violation involving a dirt bike ride in New York City. His case has been a long, winding road, but Rick Ross has stood behind his friend and signee every step of the way.