Rick Ross Speaks On Reading Negative Comments Online About Him

“I know what its like to eat Ramen noodles, I know what its like to eat Captain Crunch for breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner. I had nothing positive to say about no nigga. When I see something negative or something that’s baseless, I know that’s frustration from somebody not being where they suppose to be at, hopefully I can inspire them. When I was fucked up walking to school, how the F you gonna log on and saying something positive about a nigga with 30 cars.

-Rick Ross

Triple C’s new album, “Customs Cars & Cycles,” drops October 27th.

Rick Ross says he does see the online jokes and negative comments about him and says how he reacts to them.

Footage of Floyd Mayweather with Freeway Ricky Ross is below.

Rick Ross Says He Won The Beef With 50 Cent(Crushed The Donkey) & Floyd Mayweather(She’s Back Humble)



Custom Cars & Cycles