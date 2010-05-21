Rick Ross Speaks On, “Teflon Don,” & Working With Diddy & Jay-Z

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick Ross speaks on the title of his new album, “Teflon Don,” and how he came up with the first single, “Super High.” He goes on to speak about a track he has with Jay-Z and hooking up with Diddy. Check below for Diddy speaking on his management company.

Produced By Nigel D.

Subscribe To RealTalkNY’s Youtube

Follow RealTalkNY On Twitter