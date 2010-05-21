Rick Ross Speaks On, “Teflon Don,” & Working With Diddy & Jay-Z

TEFLON DON ON SALE JULY 6th
Rick Ross speaks on the title of his new album, “Teflon Don,” and how he came up with the first single, “Super High.” He goes on to speak about a track he has with Jay-Z and hooking up with Diddy. Check below for Diddy speaking on his management company.
Produced By Nigel D.
Any first week predictions? – ian
Ricky Ross keep churnin’ out ’em hits… small wonder why Puff & Jay fcuks wit ‘m… a lot of people runnin they mouths ’bout how he fake/ CO and all that, but it’s meant to be MUSIC MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT (period!)… if dude paints a great lyrical picture, and his sound is bangin’, he’s bound to make it regardless — meanwhile, them thugged out catz who shoot they’selves tryina make it are still in the corner eating d!ck. lmao
album of july no doubt…of summer maybe…of the year lets see…ricky ”teflon don” ross…i’m good wit dat but u know…i dont care if hes lyin’, cuz he talk bout life of some dudes in my hoods…folks i know…friendz…partnerz
out of curiosity, any first week predictions?
“He makes good music”…he has good beats thats it. Lyrically U rapping about drugs, gangsta life, etc. I wonder when drug kingpin BIG MEECH(BMF) was selling Coke & Heroin and got locked up was it entertainment? SMH.
50 Cent does the same thing. He raps about gangsta life, killing, etc. And like Ross, he gets good beats, but his flow is mediocre. Most rappers speak on gangsta life, drugs, crime. So what’s your point…how you gonna complain about one nigga and not another because you’re a fan. You couldn’t be more of a hypocrite lil man.
the point is when dude does interviews he sounds retarded…..like he really believe his own raps….
c’mon man….please, stop it 5
Before this WHOLE CO thing this is before or after his first albm dropped he was telling ROLLING STONES article “yeah i got arrested in high school for having crack on me”. This dude is a punchline anytime he open his mouth u bound to get a good laugh.
album*
TEFLON DON WILL GO TRIPLE PLATINUM
THE FIRST SINGLE SUPER HIGH WILL GO NO 1 ON THE BILLBOARD THIS THURSDAY
[www.youtube.com]
lmao@TEFLON DON WILL GO TRIPLE PLATINUM…U playing right?
of course hes playing it will go 3 x diamond
Lol i say 110K first week max …
This time his “hit” isnt even Top 15 Rap Songs poor dude …
Im a big Ross fan tho he makes good music !
^i was thinking the same thing, 110K.
who knows these days, rarely anybody goes gold anymore.
he didn’t even mention justice league on the producers list? wat happened?
I dont know why 50 gets brought up, but since he did, lets go in.
Ross makes music with a specific kind of beat. I havent heard a joint similar to Ross’ style from 50 since… Forever King Mixtape, or Return of Body Snatchers “Good to Me”, “Paper Chaser”, or even off that other album, the joint called “Ryder Music”.
I dont like 50, but if he makes good music like the shit I listed above, I fuck with it.
It REALLY is that simple.
Same goes for Ross.
In my opinion, it appears Ross is more consistent cause he knows what works for him, and who to work with, as opposed to the crabbucket approach.
50 from NY but yet all these NY niggas fucking with Ross and NOT 50.
What does that say?
*waits for someone to say 50 doesnt need those NY rappers as friends/collaborators*
no 110k first week
c’monn…less than dtr? nah i dont think so
more like gold first week
I bet 90k first week. he usually gets a good buzz goin into the summer, this yr not so much but maybe he’ll drop a hard rap record that bangs for the summer.
we can go on for days bout who phony and who fake but facts are c.o. are the dirtiest niggas to wear uniforms mostly, idk ross life tho but its not impossible, 50? talks a good one, but some kid in africa wit 50 chain obviously wasn’t buyin it. again idk 50 life either. point is they all talk a good one, and the stupid ones always prove it then rot in jail for it
enjoy the music stan!!!
ehh Ross will outsell Diddy. Then people will clown on both their sales. Then Lloyd Banks will swoop in and flop harder than both of them, then those same people will try to say sales don’t matter, etc. What they should do is have Banks drop the same day as Ross.
99k… NOBODY WILL DO GOLD FIRST WEEK….
with exception of Em, Kanye(maybe), Wayne, Drake….
i dont support liers,fraud,fake ppl sorry
Ricky Ross > 50 Cent
it doesn’t matter how many records he sells first week because he still gonna walk around delusional like he the BAWSE!!!!!!!!!!
He’ll sell 78K and say, “A Real BAAAWWSssse Makes moves, You see it, Ross & Diddy, flying in Jets, Eating Lobster, R.I.P to my nikka Biggie”….LMAO!!!!
The Death Blow gon gettem. I say about 100,000. N thats because all law enforcement are going 2 buy it. Rawseeeee.
Diddy need 2 stop dick riding. Cock sucka. N jay gotta be taxing this lame ass nigga.
U can say what u want but I’ll be buying this album from the store, I don’t care about his past I want good music to ride to when I’m in my my car. I believe RO$$ will delivery a great album so be ready for it cock suckers! I hope he can sell 300,000 copies represent for the M-I-AYO!$$
who cares how much it sells. it will be better than anythang curtis puts out
all yall niggas hatin on Ross r da real frauds yall know damn well if any of yall met da nigga in person u would ask for an autograph
Look 4 u niggas that support fake niggas. 2pac would have crumble this nigga. Pac said watch out 4 these fakes. I bought the 1st album thought he was repping. He said he was 17 getting them for 17. N then i found out this nigga was a CO at age 18-19 With a big ass smile. Notjing wrong with a job But he lie about alot shit. Trick Daddy 10o. Rick Ross= Mc Gusto(CB4). If i see Officer Ricky Ama holla officer ricky nigga.
the bawse ricky ross listens to the beat, soaks it in, writes the same lyrics, with the same flow, from the same perspective, he’s so ill, bawse!
@ 29. You reachin son. Look at Mafia Music and Mafia Music 2. Look at the growth. Both are hard, but looking at it from a maturity stand point, he’s grown.
Anyways, I will be planning on buying it. Don’t care about sales, but I actually think he’ll do good. It’s not even about buzz for him anymore. His music is always so good to the point you know the album will be fire. There are people that don’t need to hear his songs on the radio 24/7 to support him. All they have to know is he’s droppin an album, they’ll hear a few records from it, and they’ll pick it up.
Hopefully it’s Grammy year for him!
rick ross is the man! u guys dont even know i’d say he’d do a milli first week like wayne. He bodied 50 in that battle so u gotta give him some props for that. he is the bawse after all and the biggest bawse i see thus far since don corleone so ya eat that haters
No one sells records anymore unless you are:
Nas
Jay-Z
Eminem
Wayne
50 Cent
350-400k isn’t that bad knowing that album sales are at an all time low
Oh yeah I left out Dr.Dre but Detox is dropping 2018