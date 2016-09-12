Rick Ross Demands You Pick A Side On His New Track ‘No U-Turns’

Getty Image

When Rick Ross wants you to know something, he’s going to repeat it multiple times in a song to display its importance. On his latest record, “No U-Turns,” he wants to educate the public that there are no u-turns on his block and “if you switch sides you better stay there.”

Ross is all about loyalty, but he’s not above squashing situations as he may have met with Drake recently. So, is this song centered around anybody else? Well, there’s Birdman, who Ross hates with a passion now. But there’s simply not enough evidence in the record to suggest the Cash Money general or anybody else inspired “No U-Turns.”

For now, we’ll just appreciate another strong offering from Rick Ross that leads us right into the next question. Is Ross planning a new album this fall?

It’s quite possible considering Ross’ track record. He’s put out albums and mixtapes whenever in a year. Considering his new deal with Epic Records, it seems like he’ll want to release a retail project versus giving another stellar body of work away (a la Black Dollar or Rich Forever). Maybe he goes the Apple Music route in terms of putting out a mixtape like we’ve seen a few other artists do. There’s also Self Made 4.

The boss doesn’t rest.