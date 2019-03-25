Rico Nasty shared her most recent mixtape, Nasty, last summer, and since then, she’s been gearing up for her first release of 2019. She’s dropped some new music over the past few months, and now she has revealed that her next release is coming very soon. She hopped on Instagram Live this weekend and said that her new project is called Anger Management, and said that it will “probably come out in April.” She said of the project:

“It will probably come out in April. I’ve been keeping it secret from you guys because I want you guys to really enjoy it. I want you guys to let me enjoy creating it and not be rushing. So I’ve been keeping everything secret, so everything that’s on the project will be stuff that has never been heard before, never, by anybody. We got some features on there. We got Earthgang, we got Splurge. […] That’s what’s going on, that’s what’s been going on. The music is done, it’s in the process of getting mixed and mastered. We have a Harry Fraud beat, Baauer, and Kenny [Beats]… yes, this is me and Kenny’s collab project. […] Anger Management is the title.”

Nasty has been making moves lately: She recently teamed up with Skullcandy to help launch a new line of headphones.