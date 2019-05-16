Getty Image

Rihanna called Alabama lawmakers idiots and rebuked them for “making decisions for women” after a controversial bill was approved and signed into law by the State’s governor which mandates serious and frankly unconstitutional prison sentences for doctors who perform abortions after six weeks from conception. The law has been blasted by numerous prominent women online including Rihanna and Lady Gaga, who called the law an “outrage” and “a travesty.”

take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.

Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!! pic.twitter.com/WuAjSVv6TH — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 16, 2019

Rihanna posted a photo collage of the 25 male Alabama senators who voted to pass the bill into law, writing: “Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America.” She also took time to cite the State’s female governor, signed the law yesterday, with a simple, “Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!” Governor Ivey tweeted about the law after signing it, calling it “a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

Of course, Rihanna and many women’s rights advocacy groups disagree. Among the examples they have used as a counterpoint, they have cited victims of rape being forced to carry attackers’ offspring to term and young girls with no means to take care of an unwanted pregnancy potentially taking desperate measures. This isn’t the first time Rihanna has ventured into political commentary. In 2018, she blasted Donald Trump for playing her music at his rallies and in 2017, she tweeted at world leaders to urge them to fund education.