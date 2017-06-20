Getty Image

Rihanna has outdone herself with this one. For her annual Diamond Ball charity event, the pop superstar has tapped Dave Chappelle and Kendrick Lamar to serve as the evening’s marquee entertainers. This is the third time Rihanna has put together the Diamond Ball, and its set to go down on September 14th at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“I’m thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year’s Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance,” Rihanna said in a press release.

Rihanna has put together an impressive string of comedian hosts and musical entertainment for the event over the last couple of years, but the combat of Chappelle and Lamar might just take the cake. For the first Diamond Ball, late night host Jimmy Kimmel was given the duties of MC, while Rih-Rih herself regaled the crowd with her impressive pop oeuvre. Kevin Hart took over the following year with Lionel Richie handling the musical entertainment.

Proceeds from the Diamond Ball benefit the the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation, who are dedicated to helping efforts to support global education and healthcare and emergency response programs. Rihanna founded the organization five years ago and named it after her grandmother and grandfather, Clara and Lionel.