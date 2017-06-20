Rihanna Is Pulling Together Dave Chappelle And Kendrick Lamar For Her Diamond Ball Charity Event

#Rihanna #Kendrick Lamar #Dave Chappelle
Senior Music Writer
06.20.17

Getty Image

Rihanna has outdone herself with this one. For her annual Diamond Ball charity event, the pop superstar has tapped Dave Chappelle and Kendrick Lamar to serve as the evening’s marquee entertainers. This is the third time Rihanna has put together the Diamond Ball, and its set to go down on September 14th at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“I’m thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year’s Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance,” Rihanna said in a press release.

Rihanna has put together an impressive string of comedian hosts and musical entertainment for the event over the last couple of years, but the combat of Chappelle and Lamar might just take the cake. For the first Diamond Ball, late night host Jimmy Kimmel was given the duties of MC, while Rih-Rih herself regaled the crowd with her impressive pop oeuvre. Kevin Hart took over the following year with Lionel Richie handling the musical entertainment.

Proceeds from the Diamond Ball benefit the the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation, who are dedicated to helping efforts to support global education and healthcare and emergency response programs. Rihanna founded the organization five years ago and named it after her grandmother and grandfather, Clara and Lionel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna#Kendrick Lamar#Dave Chappelle
TAGSDAVE CHAPPELLEKendrick LamarRihanna

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP