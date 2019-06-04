Getty Image

In all the hubbub surrounding the announcement that Jay-Z has officially surpassed the $1 billion net worth threshold, becoming the first hip-hop billionaire, it shouldn’t be lost that the singer whose career he helped foster isn’t too far behind him. Today, Forbes profiled Rihanna, revealing that her recent deal with LVMH has made her the richest female musician in the world, with a net worth of $600 million.

The previous collaboration between Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup brand and the luxury conglomerate, which owns the labels Dior, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, and Givenchy, among dozens of other luxury goods like liquor, makeup, perfume, and watches, reportedly netted $100 million in sales in the first few weeks of availability. Rihanna also has an upcoming designer clothing line with LVMH, which will include high-end clothes, shoes, accessories and jewelry. In total, Fenty Beauty has earned $570 million in sales in just 15 months in business, with LVMH seeing somewhere in the range of $3 billion in value. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line also reported massively successful sales, while her touring and music make up the remainder of her growing fortune.

Other female musicians whose wealth is eclipsed by Rihanna’s $600 million net worth include Beyonce ($400 million), Celine Dion ($450 million), and Madonna ($570 million).