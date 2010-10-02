Rihanna Speaks On Her Upcoming Album “Loud”

On being a sex symbol.

“I feel so flattered and never get used to it. Anytime I hear it I feel it’s a compliment. I had to learn to just go for it when it comes to being sexy as i used to be self conscious. Now I’m prity solid and happy with my body and what I’m uncomfortable with my body I accept it for what it is. At times I get bloated a little bigger time to time and a couple more dimples on the back of my legs. You just have to learn to be happy with what you have.”

On Drake

“Drake is such a cool guy he is one of my great friends. We actually just did a song together it’s going to be on my album. The second song we did another version with him we may even shoot a video for it. I went out with him Trey and J Cole recently we had a lot of fun.”

On success

“It’s really surreal I always think about it I used to always look up to Mariah Carey and Beyonce and now when we go to the same award shows I’m in the same category, it’s really really cool and is such a good feeling. It makes me feel like I have accomplished a lot and I’m moving ahead really quickly in life.”

New album ‘Loud’

“I wanted to exude the energy and space I’m in right now that’s what I always try and do with my music. Right now in my life I feel very loud and in charge of my life and I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album. It has such a variety of sounds but it all makes sense for this album. There is a song on the album that is a straight up Jamaican record and I love it, I even do a little chat on it at the end haha.”

