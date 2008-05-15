Robin Thicke – Magic[audio:http://realtalkny.uproxx.com/Audio/magic.mp3%5D
Suppose to be on his upcoming album…
song is cool….wouldnt be surprised if it becomes a radio hit
This is Hot. Sounds a little like “Show Me What Ya Got”, but then again Im a huge fan of live instrumentaion. Song is a hit. Cant wait for Robin Thicke’s album
i like it
HOT
Dope…
This is clearly an interpolation of Curtis Mayfield
Listening to Wanna Love You Girl with him and Pharrell right now. Both songs are dope.
This nigga is dope!
Always comes with it
lol this is pretty epic sounding! go robin thicke!
shit is corny but it sounds good though
co sign The Graduate.. sux u can’t quote on here.. rofl
shit is heat.. waitin on the new album..
makes me want to dance!!
song is cool….wouldnt be surprised if it becomes a radio hit
This is Hot. Sounds a little like “Show Me What Ya Got”, but then again Im a huge fan of live instrumentaion. Song is a hit. Cant wait for Robin Thicke’s album
i like it
HOT
Dope…
This is clearly an interpolation of Curtis Mayfield
Listening to Wanna Love You Girl with him and Pharrell right now. Both songs are dope.
This nigga is dope!
Always comes with it
lol this is pretty epic sounding! go robin thicke!
shit is corny but it sounds good though
co sign The Graduate.. sux u can’t quote on here.. rofl
shit is heat.. waitin on the new album..
makes me want to dance!!