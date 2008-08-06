Rock Star Society- Yung Juggz



Its been a long time since a young artist stepped onto the scene with his own style and flavor, one that is not generic and pushes the threshold of quality and performance to a new level.

The fans have been long awaiting someone that would bring the true meaning of music back into the limelight. To answer the desperate cries of the Hip Hop hopefuls for true style and charisma comes – Young Juggz. Young Juggz is the epitome of versatility…which is what the name implies.

The Far Rockaway native credits his unique flow and delivery to his Jamaican parentage and to those he considerers the pioneers of his craft; such as the Notorious B.I.G, LL Cool J and Tupac Shakur.

is melodic style coupled with lyricism in its truest form speaks for itself. Be it Reggae, Hip Hop, R&B or otherwise, Young Juggz can create it with unparalleled skill.

In his own words Toung Juggz says:"I’m not your average rapper, I consider myself a ‘Hip-Pop’ artist, I make music to appeal to the masses both young and old, and that’s what a lot of music is missing right now."

His music was debuted on the "Star and Buckwild" morning show where the ever critical Star said, "I like this kid…he’s good." From then the music has run constantly and caught the ears of Wendy Williams who also played Young Juggz music.

Currently, Jugglez has a few full length music videos in constant rotation on public access television, including his new smash single "Another Lover."

Apart from that, Jugglez is always in the studio, constantly cranking out what we expect to be the music that changes the game. To date, Young Juggz has co-written songs with/for many artists such as Chris Brown, Shaggy, Elephant Man, and more.

Young Juggz has also gained the interest of international fans by catapulting up the urban charts in London, Germany and Jamaica. In the summer of 2008 he is set to embark on his long awaited, two month club tour, which will kick off in Germany before heading over to Greece.

Yung Juggz is surrounded by music professionals from every genre of music and all have predicted the same thing–he is the next big thing.

Links:

myspace.com/JUGGLEZ

TheRockStarSociety.com

Another lover video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jC4njBLBfhI