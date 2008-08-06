Rock Star Society- Yung Juggz

Its been a long time since a young artist stepped onto the scene with his own style and flavor, one that is not generic and pushes the threshold of quality and performance to a new level.
The fans have been long awaiting someone that would bring the true meaning of music back into the limelight. To answer the desperate cries of the Hip Hop hopefuls for true style and charisma comes – Young Juggz. Young Juggz is the epitome of versatility…which is what the name implies.
The Far Rockaway native credits his unique flow and delivery to his Jamaican parentage and to those he considerers the pioneers of his craft; such as the Notorious B.I.G, LL Cool J and Tupac Shakur.
is melodic style coupled with lyricism in its truest form speaks for itself. Be it Reggae, Hip Hop, R&B or otherwise, Young Juggz can create it with unparalleled skill.
In his own words Toung Juggz says:"I’m not your average rapper, I consider myself a ‘Hip-Pop’ artist, I make music to appeal to the masses both young and old, and that’s what a lot of music is missing right now."
His music was debuted on the "Star and Buckwild" morning show where the ever critical Star said, "I like this kid…he’s good." From then the music has run constantly and caught the ears of Wendy Williams who also played Young Juggz music.
Currently, Jugglez has a few full length music videos in constant rotation on public access television, including his new smash single "Another Lover."
Apart from that, Jugglez is always in the studio, constantly cranking out what we expect to be the music that changes the game. To date, Young Juggz has co-written songs with/for many artists such as Chris Brown, Shaggy, Elephant Man, and more.
Young Juggz has also gained the interest of international fans by catapulting up the urban charts in London, Germany and Jamaica. In the summer of 2008 he is set to embark on his long awaited, two month club tour, which will kick off in Germany before heading over to Greece.
Yung Juggz is surrounded by music professionals from every genre of music and all have predicted the same thing–he is the next big thing.
Links:
myspace.com/JUGGLEZ
Another lover video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jC4njBLBfhI
WELL TIME WILL ONLY TELL
OMG I LOVE THIS DUDE!!!I SEEN THIS VIDEO MONTHS AGO SONG IS CRAZY!!!!
heard of him before…I like the Private affair joint.
Mr. TI…wuts up man!!!
yo i gave dis dude a chance cuz i no a few ridahs n far rock, but i wasnt feelin it. i wanna hear new dudes dat r creativ n switch up dey flows wit good punches n hooks. also i wood like 2 c a rapper dat makes creativ gangster music, everybodys goin soft or corny now days. R.I.P STACKS he spit da real crack
this flow is hot i just checked out the music on youtube and myspce and that shit is hot…
i like his music i seen him in m.i.a hes a real cool guy
Yo…homeboyz shit is hot. I cant front that anotha lova sit is a hit for real!!
This dude been on Da grind for a minute now…he crazy with hiz shit..I seen him at a couple open mic joints.
the nigga cool…Da fly or Die mixtape iZ Crack!!!!!.
yo these rapper names are gettin crazy this dude named himself young titties