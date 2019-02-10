Fashion And Feistiness At The Roc Nation Pre-Grammys Brunch In L.A.

Getty Image

Celebrities gathered in L.A. to get an early start on The Grammys celebration at the annual Roc Nation brunch Saturday morning. The brunch was hosted by Jay-Z and saw a lineup of top entertainers.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé stepped out shining in color coordinated outfits. Beyoncé wore a rouged shoulder Balmain mini-dress and her husband complimented with a powered baby blue suit. The pair sported stylish sunglasses and wasn’t afraid to make this year more colorful than the last.

Beyonce in Balmain Couture at the Pre Grammy’s #RocNationBrunch 🥂📸🌸 pic.twitter.com/syUoeja8V6 — I Am Brigethia Arai (@brigethiaarai) February 10, 2019

Jay-Z seemed to have also coordinated with Diddy at this year’s brunch, who rocked an emerald green suit of the same cut.

It’s bigger than being billionaires, it’s about owning our culture and leading the revolution. ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/2mWjfbLsxz — Diddy (@Diddy) February 10, 2019

The outfits and celebrity reunions were overshadowed on Instagram by some serious buzzing in The Beyhive. Beyoncé fans went on the offensive when a video surfaced of model Lori Harvey smiling a little “too hard” at Jay-Z.

Beyonce’s fanbase swarmed the model’s Instagram with warnings and foul words. Lori Harvey, 22-year-old daughter of TV host and personality Steve Harvey, posted stories to her Instagram page while attending the Roc Nation brunch. Yonce’s fans were quick to drop bee emojis in Harvey’s comments, their go-to tactic. The Beyhive made such a sting that Lori Harvey even disabled the comments on her latest post.

The Beyhive backlash also sparked countless comments showing support for the model. One Instagram user commented, “Don’t mind those beehive hoes. Most of them don’t have a man or can’t check the one they have. He cheated on her made records about it so now everytime someone takes a picture with him a bunch of miserable chicks get more miserable. Groupieism is at an all time high. Don’t let this effect you keep being beautiful and ignore the ignorant.”

Lori Harvey responded to the commotion by stating, “Meanwhile I’m part of the Beyhive.”

Other celebrities such as Meek Mill and Kevin Hart made an inspirational toast surrounded to kick off the celebration.