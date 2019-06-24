Getty Image

Right on the heels of the lineup announcement for the inaugural Day N Vegas festival, the original premiere hip-hop festival — for the last few years, at least — announced its own, star-studded lineup for its upcoming, early-autumn dates in San Francisco, headlined by Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, and the Bay Area’s own G-Eazy. Rolling Loud is bringing its signature blend of up-and-coming Soundcloud stars and well-established hitmakers back to Northern California for the third year in a row, and bringing the future of rap music with it.

Besides the aforementioned headliners, Rolling Loud 2019’s San Francisco stop will include rising stars 21 Savage, Blueface, DaBaby, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty, Nav, Playboi Carti, Shoreline Mafia, Ski Mask The Slump God, SOB X RBE, Tyga, and Young Thug. While there may not be many surprises in the top liners — many of whom performed at previous Rolling Loud festivals in other cities — down the list, there are even more fresh additions for anyone looking for a little more variety or checking out artists that are on the come-up, including 1TakeJay, Baby Goth, Benny, Calboy, Caleborate, Derek King, Guapdad 4000, Lil Gotit, OMB Peezy, and Shordie Shordie, who have been tabbed as names to watch in the coming year.

Rolling Loud 2019 hits the Bay September 28-29 at Oakland Coliseum (yes, we know, not technically San Francisco), with ticket sales beginning June 28. You can go to RollingLoud.com for more details.