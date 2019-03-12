Getty Image

For years now, The Roots have put on a terrific hip-hop-focused festival for the folks of Philadelphia, and now the band has announced the lineup for this year’s Roots Picnic, which goes down on June 1. The lineup is led by 21 Savage and The Roots, who will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1999 album Things Fall Apart be performing it in full.

🚨 #RootsPicnic 2019 / Saturday, June 1 / Philadelphia We’re taking the Picnic to the park! Our new festival site – the Mann at Fairmount Park – will include 3 stages of music, podcasts, gaming, art & dialogue 🙌 Tix on sale Friday @ noon. More info: https://t.co/AXrZDZp7Ca pic.twitter.com/an1CEJM1YM — Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) March 12, 2019

Beyond that, the lineup features H.E.R., Lil Baby, Raphael Saadiq (Soulquarian vs Raphael Saadiq Jam), Davido, Queen Naija, Black Thought Live Mixtape feat Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def), Blueface, Tank & The Bangas, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Tobe Nwigwe, Moonchild, The Originals – DJ Clark Kent, D-Nice, Stretch Armstrong, Rich Medina and Tony Touch, Resistance Revival Chorus, Leven Kali, Asiahn, &More, DJ Aktive, and DJ R-tistic.

The event is also changing location this year, as it will be hosted in Philly’s The Mann Center at Fairmount Park.

“We finally have a Roots Picnic in the Park,” said Shawn Gee, the Roots manager and President of Live Nation Urban. “The vision 12 years ago was always to provide an all day musical and cultural experience in Fairmount Park. Black Thought, Questlove and I grew up spending our Sunday afternoons at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park watching Philly DJs spin, and enjoying the vibe and the culture. It’s a great feeling to be able to come full circle and bring the Picnic to Fairmount Park, I think it’s a big WIN for the city.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 15 at noon EST, so learn more about tickets and the festival here.