J.Cole’s Return To Hip Hop Continues With A Feature On A New Royce Da 5’9 Single

03.26.18 2 hours ago

Royce da 5

Royce da 5’9 is taking control of his future with a look back into his past. The Detroit rapper has finally released a single for his much anticipated seventh album —The Book Of Ryan— with a song called “Boblo Boat.” Lyrically it’s a flashback to his youth, recalling losing his virginity, smoking weed in food courts, wearing hand me downs, and time spent with his family cruising on Detroit’s Boblo Boat. It’s not all rose-tinted glasses though as he mentions the Boblo Boat was where he and his brother had their first drink, “Not knowing we’d both grow up to be alcoholics.” Royce has famously been dry since Sept, 11th, 2012.

The song also has a verse by J. Cole (who is the only feature on the new album) and who does double duty as the video’s director. The direction of the video is actually worth mentioning. A pink, purple-hued, almost vaporwave haze trip through one wild night with some teens looking for a good time; ripping off a convenience store and hanging out at an amusement park after hours. There is a cameo by Cedric the Entertainer as a sleeping security guard and maybe as the narrator at the beginning.

Over on his Instagram Royce has promised a new beginning for himself with this album, saying:

“I’ve learned that timing is everything, patience is everything and family is everything
… From this point forward, I’m letting God take the wheel … All the
conversations in regards to my name is about to shift… I’m here to be
great.”

If the vibe of Boblo Boat is any indication there is no doubt we’re in for a new Royce da 5’9.
You can check out the video and pre-sale the album for yourself over here.

