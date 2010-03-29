Royce Da 5’9″ – What’s More Important, Subject Matter Or Flow?

Id gotta say flow and delivery, cuz now adays alot of people dont really care about wat u rappin about like, u can be the best story teller but if u dont got flow then no body gon give u the time of day,
and dats real talk
lyrically on point + flow + delivery = GOOD FOR ME
I still love some good story telling, but I wanna hear some lyrical exercise…
clearly flow is more important, if you have lyrics and cant stay on beat you’re gonna sound like an idiot anyways lol
yeah flow is def more important but If something has flow and no real subject matter than Its tolerable but I would’nt listen to it willingly. Now if it was the oposite then it just would’nt be tolerable.
i think that we should expect a rapper to be well above average when it comes to everything as far as hip hop goes after all, they are supposed to be the pros.
i think flow is slightly more important because it makes the song more interesting and like it was said before if there is subject matter and the flow is dead then the song is quite dead too
Flow is definitely driving this genre hip-hop right now. It is displayed in present times with Hip-hop artists doing more singing as a whole and getting involved with more dance type tracks. Not to say that subject matter has no importance at all. Subject matter has clearly taken a back seat. I can cite plenty of examples of artists LIke 8Ball& MJG who have a crazy flow but subject matter that involves pimpin, which I do not endorse, but cannot deny the flow.
Here’s where the difference lies though… Crazy flow with no subject matter may get you a hot single but it won’t make you a hot album. eventually you have to give people something to connect to. Otherwise you end up with a career like Canibus.
Cosign No.7.
i thought i was the only one that clocked MJG has one of the sickest flow in da game.
whenever he features on a track the flow is str8 cyanide.
“pimp tight MJG”
royce da 5’9 got both flow n content!
Cosign #3
Some rappers can do both and can stay in this game for a long time. Some just have flow, and end up being 1 hit wonders. And some have subject matter rather than flow, and they don’t make it out of their momma’s basement.
Subject matter is more important to me cause thats what the bases should be, not sayin everything should be about 1 topic but if you speak of somethin (i.e. pimpin, hustlin, activism) you should sound like you’re really into it not jus regurgitatin someone else… then the flow puts it over the top or rest of the similar acts… imo!
