Atlanta rapper Russ Vitale is known for being outspoken about a number of subjects from hip-hop’s perceived substance abuse problem to his own reception in hip-hop as a white rapper, but mainly, he’s accumulated a lot of attention — and ridicule — for trumpeting his DIY success since entering the music game with his first self-produced album in 2011. Recently, one of his first major singles, “Ain’t Nobody Takin’ My Baby,” crossed the million sold benchmark, landing him his first platinum certification from the RIAA for his independently produced singles.

You can make millions upon millions of dollars on Tunecore and not have to break anyone off. Stop lettin this whole “there’s no money in music for the artist narrative” keep circulating. Shit is a lie. Own your shit and be self sufficient and you’ll cake 🤷🏽‍♂️ or be dumb & complain — Russ (@russdiemon) March 6, 2019

While celebrating the success, he launched into one of his signature Twitter threads to extol the virtues of artist resource Tunecore, which he says can make artists “millions upon millions of dollars.” Breaking down major label contracts and the profit splits new artists can expect to pay out, he provided a succinct summation of exactly how artists can avoid some of the biggest pitfalls of the industry and highlighted ownership as the path to financial stability for artists. “There’s still money in selling music,” he wrote. “You just have to own it.”

First platinum plaque on my tunecore. There’s still money in selling music. You just have to own it 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JKOOy3bDFx — Russ (@russdiemon) March 6, 2019

The timing is especially fortuitous with De La Soul’s ongoing fight with Tommy Boy Records and other artists’ advocacy for artist rights making headlines lately. Despite his rough-edged messaging, Russ’s math does look sound, as does his overall advice, especially when he warns about the importance of taxes. If he could find a way to share this information in a less haughty-seeming fashion (you catch more flies with honey than vinegar, Russell), he could find himself at the forefront of an industry-wide revolution. See the full tweet thread below.

Yall sign for a million which really turns into you netting only like 350k cuz yall be havin lawyers takin 5% for sitting in an office in Beverly Hills and managers takin 20% and then after you get the new rapper new money starter kit you left with like 150k livin beyond ur means — Russ (@russdiemon) March 6, 2019

Artists : if you’re lawyer is taking 5% you are getting robbed. If you ask them to go on hourly and they refuse, then THEY know that you know you’re getting robbed and at that point, DIP — Russ (@russdiemon) March 6, 2019

The music business isn’t set up for the artists to get rich. It’s set up for everyone else to get rich off the artists. Take the power back. Artists are the nucleus. Everything and everyone else is interchangeable. — Russ (@russdiemon) March 6, 2019

So y’all gonna give a manager 20% , a business manager 5% and a lawyer 5% and then on top of that, YOU DONT EVEN OWN YOUR MUSIC 😫😫 how you expect to eat?!?! That’s 30% of all money you make already comin off the top. And y’all don’t sell tickets cuz you want fast club money 😫 — Russ (@russdiemon) March 6, 2019

And since yalls money is all tied up and ur on a royalty rate deal meaning it could be over a year before you even see money (if ur not recouped) y’all hit the clubs & pick up brown bags that secure NO longevity for your career cuz you’re basically STILL livin check to check 😫😫 — Russ (@russdiemon) March 6, 2019