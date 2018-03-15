Chance The Rapper Collaborator Saba Announces New Album, ‘Care For Me’

Saba is perhaps most well-known outside of Chicago for his appearances on Chance The Rapper’s two widely regarded albums. He was on Acid Rap’s, “Everybody’s Something” and Coloring Book’s “Angels.” Thanks to Saba, we now know the two are collaborating again – but this time for Saba’s album. Saba announced his upcoming Care For Me album on Twitter yesterday. He didn’t leave us hanging though, as he also dropped the tracklist. He has a song called “Logout” featuring Chance The Rapper on the project, which many of their fans are clamoring to login and listen to. They won’t have to wait long, as the 10-song project is due April 5th.

The 23-year-old Saba is signed to Empire Records. He’s made his name over the past four years with a soulful, introspective brand of hip-hop that excelled on previous projects like GETCOMFORTable and ComfortZone, and 2016’s standout Bucket List Project. Saba comes from a musical family, as his father is an R&B singer named Chandlar, his brother is rapper Joseph Chilliams, and his cousin is John Walt. Saba is keeping true to family tradition with Care For Me, which could be the project to boost him from Chicago star and into the national consciousness.

