Saba Is ‘Excited’ For The Future On His Optimistic New Single

Saba is on a roll lately, dropping a succession of singles since the release of his album, Care For Me, earlier this year. After letting that album breathe for a bit, he went on a quick run of releases including “Beautiful Smile” with IDK, the Mick Jenkins collaboration “Stay Right Here,” and the Pivot Gang posse cut “Blood.” Now, he keeps the musical gravy train rolling with the upbeat track “Excited.” Check it out above.

Fans of Saba’s unique, poetic style have plenty to be excited about, with the thought-provoking rapper and some of his closest associates in Smino and Noname all teasing a possible collaborative album releasing sometime in 2019, but for now, these loose tracks of his show all the promise of his older material from before Care For Me combined with the polish of the songs on it, with less of the melancholy that rightly colored that release, which dealt his grief from death of close cousin and crewmate John Walt.

It looks like Saba is slowly shaking off the blues and looking forward to creating again, as his latest songs have continued his introspective streak but with more optimism and clever lyrical witticisms. As he says on “Excited”: “New sh*t coming like Tidal waves / Been in that booth like five whole days.” We can’t wait to see what he comes out with when he’s done.