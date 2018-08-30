Saweetie’s Latest Bay-Repping Single Features A Whole Host Of Other Rising Rap Stars

08.30.18

In case anyone questioned Saweetie’s Bay Area-certified status, the young rapper has a trunk-rattling reminder that she’s Bay all day in her video for “Up Now,” produced by London On The Track and featuring fellow Bay Area denizen G-Eazy alongside Mr. “Plug Walk” himself, Rich The Kid. There’s even a cameo from the Bay’s finest, E-40.

Not only does London’s snaky, snare shattering beat invoke the classic, spare sound of the Hyphy movement, Saweetie and the gang don their finest Oakland Athletics jerseys and take over the A’s famed ballpark, the Oakland Alameda Coliseum to stunt with an elaborate light show and whip luxury automobiles all over the diamond.

Saweetie, whose under-the-radar debut mixtape is worth checking out, has made the most of her viral fame since “Icy Grl” took off, dropping a remix with fellow Northern California crooner Kehlani and appearing in Quavo’s “Workin Me” video as his forbidden love interest. As her visibility increases, there’s no doubt the 25-year-old USC alumnus will keep finding ways to get necks snapping to her party-ready raps. As she says in her “Up Now” verse, “Used to do promo for the free / Now I only post for a fee.” Now’s the time to invest in the Icy Girl, because her price is definitely going up.

