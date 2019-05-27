Schoolboy Q Might Blow Off Touring To Watch His Daughter Play Soccer

Getty Image

Schoolboy Q just released an album (the fantastic Crash Talk), but if you’re hoping to see him perform live, you might have to keep waiting.

The rapper was taking questions from fans on Twitter on Sunday, and one brave fan asked the question we’ve all been wondering about. Will Schoolboy Q be touring Crash Talk?

Iono I like watcHin my daugHter play soccer.. I normally Have dates out by now. Maybe later tHo https://t.co/XKAvlroSCW — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) May 26, 2019

The rapper has been enjoying the quiet life lately, spending downtime with his family. He answered, “Iono I like watcHin my daugHter play soccer.. I normally Have dates out by now. Maybe later tHo.”

Fans are far from furious, though. The rapper has two daughters, born 2009 and 2019, and fans have nothing but respect for Schoolboy Q prioritizing time with them. “That’s a great reason not to tour right now,” one fan said. “Priorities in check. I respect it,” another added.

The rapper does have a few shows coming up, though. He’ll play Summerfest in Milwaukee in July, Osheaga Music & Arts Festival in Montreal in August, and he’s got some Australian dates in the fall. The relaxed tour schedule is a nice break from the busy couple of years Schoolboy Q has had, and leaves plenty of time to spend with his daughters. Priorities in check. I respect it.