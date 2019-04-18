Getty Image

Schoolboy Q unveiled the cover art for his upcoming album, Crash Talk, on Instagram and it wouldn’t look out-of-place on the shelf at your local comic book shop. The cover features an illustration of Schoolboy with a brown paper bag over his head with dollar bills falling out of his hoodie. He looks kind of like a bootleg superhero whose mask was in laundry when he got called to save the day. He also shared the tracklist, which revealed that the album will feature appearances from Travis Scott, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, 6lack, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Lil Baby.

Q has been rolling out the album slowly but steadily over the last couple of months and aside from one hiccup, it’s been successful in building hype for his long-awaited return to the spotlight. Beginning with the release of “Numb Numb” juice, Q kept the e-streets buzzing when he debuted his next single, “Chopstix” featuring Travis Scott, during a late-night performance before following up with the elegant music video. He then dropped a sinister trailer featuring the same unique look from his album cover.

Of course, just because he’s pulled off a relatively smooth rollout doesn’t mean he isn’t above gaming the system a little as well. He joked a few days ago that he was willing to do whatever it takes to secure a first-week No. 1, even resorting to bot farms to spoof streams.