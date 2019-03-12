Schoolboy Q Hinted At A New Project Dropping On Wednesday

Getty Image

It’s been almost three years since Schoolboy Q’s Blank Face LP. In the interim, the rapper hasn’t been completely absent. He contributed to the award-winning Black Panther: The Album orchestrated by his label-mate Kendrick Lamar. He popped up on a raucous, recent Mike Will Made-It single, and he was, of course, a star player on TDE’s Championship Tour roster. Still, three years is a long time to keep fans and their content-dependent brains waiting in 2019. Q’s relatively dormant social media presence hasn’t helped the situation either.

Thankfully, in January, fans received promising signs of life. As we reported, the rapper posted a pair of Instagram stories that seemed to indicate that new work was due to be released soon. “New album, new house, new kid, new car, goin for 4 dogs, new goals.” the 32-year-old wrote. Now, it seems the release is imminent.

2 more days…… finally 👀 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 12, 2019

On Monday evening the rapper posted a message to Instagram which read rather suggestively, “2 MORE DAYS.” Around the same time, he also tweeted a nearly identical message, this time with the added ending, “…… finally 👀.”

Q has been working his forthcoming project for two years. In the fall, he explained that he delayed the project’s release following the death of his good friend Mac Miller. Now, it seems, he’s ready to emerge.