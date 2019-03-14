Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Schoolboy Q is back with a vengeance on his menacing new single, “Numb Numb Juice,” which he released to streaming just moments ago after teasing his return for the last several months and tweeting out a countdown earlier this week. The song is a bumping brawler, with Schoolboy spitting straight acerbic wit, dissing any would-be challengers and threatening enemies with lots of gun talk over a dissonant, kick-heavy beat courtesy of producers Hykeem Carter, DJ Fu, and Nez & Rio. For now, there’s only audio, but the video is already counting down to its release at 9am PST. Check back in for that then, but you can listen to the two-minute banger above.

Q promised that his new album would be coming out sometime in 2019 after he’d pushed it back last year in the wake of Mac Miller’s untimely death. His last project was 2016’s Blank Face, which featured singles “Groovy Tony” and “That Part.” While he still hasn’t confirmed the release date for his fifth album, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility for it drop within the next few days, considering the accelerated promo cycles created by streaming technology. It most likely won’t be until after this Friday, which is the release date for labelmate Zacari’s debut album, Run Wild Run Free.