Schoolboy Q‘s new album CrasH Talk dropped everywhere Friday following a three-year hiatus. To celebrate his new release, Schoolboy Q opened up a two-day pop-up shop in the middle of LA’s Fairfax District. The pop-up shop gave fans the chance to buy exclusive merch, copies of the new album, and even get the chance to meet the “Numb Numb Juice” rapper himself.

The store’s entire front was covered in CrasH Talk‘s logo and signature yellow.

On the opening day, fans lined up around the block for the opportunity to shake hands with Schoolboy Q, who seemed just as eager to meet those who were waiting.

LA, we’re back for DAY 2 #CrasHTalk THe Pop Up. Stop by for album mercH, pHysical CDs + more! Here until 8PM [427 N Fairfax Ave] #TDE pic.twitter.com/eFM4mtCs2d — TOP DAWG ENT (@TopDawgEnt) April 27, 2019

The rapper set up a signing table to meet fans and take photos.

#CrasHTalk Pop Up | Day 1 | Shot by me pic.twitter.com/zax3Xn4sZ4 — Qujuan Floyd (@filmedbybutter) April 27, 2019

The shop featured CDs and vinyls of the new album, as well as clothing to fit the black and yellow CrasH Talk theme.

#CrasHTalk Pop Up | Day Two | Shot by me pic.twitter.com/hfkcKDhB9k — Qujuan Floyd (@filmedbybutter) April 28, 2019

My first pop-up shop for schoolboy Q’s album crasH talk and it was a dope experience!! #crasHtalk #TDE #SchoolboyQ pic.twitter.com/vdKoeE6fvz — Vic (@vicmnuel) April 28, 2019

ScHoolboy Q’s #CrasHTalk The Pop Up!

-Hours for today are from 12 pm – 8 pm at 427 N. Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/vGEMPWvrbV — Giggles Irene Radio (@GiggsIreneRadio) April 27, 2019

Schoolboy Q included a tribute to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle in the liner notes for CrasH Talk. He noted his respect for Nipsey Hussle’s successful community outreach. “Neva thought this day would come. Thanks for wat you done for this city. Us growing up on different sides of the fence neva changed the way u carried yaself wheneva we would meet,” wrote Q. “Wat you did for yo community speaks volume.”