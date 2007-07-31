Sean Kingston’s New Album Drops Today

Full Album Preview
Thoughts on the album?
RealTalkNY’s interview with Sean Kingston
First bitches
people say hes a pop singer, but he got some tight ass raps…drummer boy is fire, and so is “kingston”
2ND BITCHEZ
and he only has one feature, which some of the vets cant even do
The disc is ii-iight. Nothing to write home about.
I watched his performance on the Today show, he has stage presence.
Let’s see if this kid has got stamina.
I don’t know about that second single, “Me Love.”
^^^^how can he not have stage presences,he so fat he betta,plus i think he lame,he doin hiz thing but fuck this nigga he garbage
^^^^read a book
I dont know how anybody can stomach that track + his Jamaican slang sounds suspect
Perform in Brooklyn, Sean Beverly Hills
heard the advance copy…lets just say is being taken to the dump as we speak…no disrespect but his debut should not b looked at a hip-hop of any sort…at least 9 or 10 songs are about love and in a reggae format…whoeva told him to do that needs to be shot…he’ll prolly do suttin but since people realized he’s not some skinny rasta dude it’ll play bad on his part…but who knows he’ll prolly have the best pop/reggae album out to date…
I listened to da whole thing. Open-minded folks will definitely like his Album. A different sound and flavor. I won’t be surprised if his shit sells. Big up to the dude
cosign number 8 and 9,perform in brooklyn,dem real dreads will havin him scared,number 7 u too and stop readin my comments lol
This is not like listening to for example Sizzla or Anthony B it’s not that type of reggae…but it’s a good pop/reggae album.
This dude is a fuckin joke and is not even worth a fukin comment.. another one hit wonder who we will not even remember in a few months..
mark my word RTNY…
Is this Hip HOp? real talk you talk to much bout shit niggas dont care about..(chant) WE WANT RAP! WE WANT RAP! WE WANT RAP!…
The thing i hate about this clown is how this nigga suppose to be from Jamaica but has no accent but when it is time to sing(if that is what he call singing) the nigga try to sound like a mix between AKON(who actually has a true Senegal accent and not changing his voice when he sings) and Jamaican.
album is ill
amm y yall straight dissin da dude. da album iz nice. just cause hes singing you want 2 gun.
Fuck dude!! How yo first single you soft as hell talkin bout a bitch will have you suicidle but you got a video talkin bout u got shottaz. Talkin bout you will kill a nigga. Dis lil nigga aignt real!!! U a gangster but yall might not no but this nigga a myspace hoe! How you gon talk all dat shit but u got a deal by bein on myspace all day cause you was writin niggas 10 times a day tellin them to listen to yo music! “We dont believe you, you need more people” HOVA
why does he look like he just shit his pants in that video
this dude better not act gansta on this cd
with beautiful girls as a first single
That’s a pretty good album. Keep up the good work!!!!
i have already listened to the album and it’s one of the best i’ve heard in a while
how much do yall think he weighs?
$GIT IT BOY$ wrote on July 31st, 2007 at 1:46 pm
Fuck dude!! How yo first single you soft as hell talkin bout a bitch will have you suicidle but you got a video talkin bout u got shottaz. Talkin bout you will kill a nigga. Dis lil nigga aignt real!!! U a gangster but yall might not no but this nigga a myspace hoe! How you gon talk all dat shit but u got a deal by bein on myspace all day cause you was writin niggas 10 times a day tellin them to listen to yo music! “We dont believe you, you need more people” HOVA
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^#
co-sign every letter.
ummm…y did his album jus annoy da hell outta me
looks like they got a lot of marshmellows and twinkies up in jamaica
#20 – funny
FATASS
(AT NUMBA 14) IGNORANCE AT DA FULLEST IF U GONNA SAY “This dude is a fuckin joke and is not even worth a fukin commenT” Y N DA HELL WUD U KOMMENT IT THEN NOW DATZ IGNORANT REALTALK…..IF U DONT HAVE NE THING GOOD 2 SAY DONT SAY NETHING AT ALL.
Sean Kingston is not for me…..and I’ma leave it at that.
Not feeling it at all . He looks like this fat girl who’s pregnant that lives down the street from me
…ion know bout this dude.
Someone called him a fat dyke LMAO. Oh and pleeze dont get this ish confused with reel reggae, he is just a pop act get it str8. Im sorry that this is the only Jamaican getting radio play rite now. Please excuse us this bullshit is not all we have to offer, let me recommend some reel shit like Mavado, Richie Spice, Vybz Kartel, Buju, Capelton, Busy Signal etc. Yea I kno Im str8 up hating on the kid but when its whack, its whack. GET MAD IF U WANT TO.
funny #s 31,26, 23 lol…u guys here crack my ass up…i have to listen to his album sometime
Its not even an hip hop album its fucking RNB
Yo….this kid thinks he Jamaican by living in Jamacia, Queens. ….WTF….This kid is a fraud, he just another product out of the Pop Factory…..hahahhahaaha!!!!!!!!!!!….For really real, I think dude is homo. Like for real. He lil young rite now, so he still confused….but give like 5 yrs, this kid is going to be coming out of the closet like them NSYNC boys…hahahhaa…PopCorn America….
its one thing to be a chubby nigga but being a ugly chubby nigga thats 2 strikes my man i know he aint gettn no bitches….lolololol nigga is fuckn corny get him otta here
SMH Ya’ll talking about the way he looks and his weight. WTF is that all aobut? He’s an artist who just dropped his debut album talk about his music who cares what he looks like? LOL
the entire album leaked…it’s not bad
Damn ya’ll internet boys are on your period again huh….bunch of soft punks hiding behind a screen name bashing cats….Realtalkny I love your site but yall lose mad points and credibility by letting these dudes speak so wrecklessly about the artist that make your site. I heard of free speech but damn
DIS NIGGA IS HOT FIYAH I DON CARE WUT NOBODY SAY HIS TRAKS R TOO SICK .. RIDIN SLOW ..ME LOVE.. BEAUTIFUL GIRLS DEY SIKKKKK BIG UP SEAN KINGSTON KEEP IT UP
whutz good since u been out from day one u been on some dissin people whutz good u cant make a BANGIN album without dissin someone u make good songz now if u can stop that BS & do so Bangerz then I can roc with ya but now u FALLIN OFF HARD BODY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
album was nice…niggas jus too slow to catch up…no one said its a rap album…got tight beats n tight songs….remember d kid’s only like 16/17…give the nigga a break…damn
LOL at lame niggaz dissing his looks! they prefer seeing 50cent without a shirt rubbed up in baby oil. If you looking at another males looks you are straight f******t .
J.R. laced him with some bangin beats this will sell this like akon first album it starting selling slow then he sold about 2 mil.
sean kigston is the sexyiest singer and i love his song
I read somewhere that he wrote al the songs on the album himself, though the song from Jojo – Beautyful Girls sounds alot like the one his claims to wrote himself.
man dis guy singin bout a girl who make him suicidal, fuk dat ill make da bitch suicidal ova me, damn right!
dis yo boy k.n. aka krazynigga from da ATL holla back
