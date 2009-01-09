Serena Williams H Magazine Photo Shoot (Those Thighs Can Take A Bullet)

Props CutieCentral
is that mike tyson in drag?
Lawd have mercy….
@ WTF??, nope that’s not Mike Tyson in drag. just a beautiful thick black woman that most dudes with COMMON’s sense would love to wife up
lol Most men with some sense would see that’s a MANLY looking chick. I respect her as an athlete but there’s nothing sexy about her. common should get himself a nice looking shorty instead if messing with that dude.
common aint wit dat ho no mo. but you rite wtf, she do look like a chik with a dick
The only reason why dudes keep calling her ugly and saying that she looks like a man is because they simply can’t handle a thick women like her S.W. so it make them feel better about themselves to insult her. But its a well known fact that this chick is not only the thickess chick in the sport business with a very big ass booty. But she a professional athlete player which means she gots the body and skills that most men are simply intimidated by makes its to hard for men to keep up with a body like S.W.
And im sure that the bloggers on this S.W. post are dudes who are probably shorter and weigh less then S.W. so i can see where the hate is coming from. And its simply coming from dudes who can’t compare their match sizes with S.W. with is understandable. Because only real size dudes don’t complain i know i don’t im 6-4 and and weigh 210 pound and i know that i can def handle a women like S.W period.
#WHITE BOY CHICAGO…………..BISD will do more numbers then your favorite artists LOL Says
I’m sorry but the reason why some men says she looks manly or whatever is because they think so. Is that so difficult for you to understand that? To claim that people who aren’t feeling her are haters and can’t handle her and bla bla bla is just silly and doesn’t make any sense at all. It all comes down to what you are attracted to. There are several dudes and girls out there who doesn’t think serena is good looking at all and think that she looks masculine, who cares? if that is their opinon then so be it.
She is not a beauty she scares me.
she got some big ass tittas!! :D
Serena can get it but at the same time she’s definitely not everyone’s cop of tea though. Her booty is nice
^^^^don’t hate cuz you can’t handle it…it’s ok i understand lol
^ you the most hated person on this blog so just shut the fuck up before you start getting your feelings hurt
“its ok i understand”
WHITE BOY U A FUCKIN FAG FOR REAL. IM NOT ATTRACTED TO THIS FUCKIN UGLY MALE GORILLA JUST LIKE IM NOT ATTRACTED TO KIMBO SLICE YOU GAY FUCKIN FAGGOT. DOES THAT MEAN I CANT HANDLE SOMEONE AS THICK AS KIMBO?? IS THAT THE LOGIC YOURE SAYING IS MAKING ME NOT ATTRACTED TO S.W.???
IF YOU SO ABLE TO HANDLE MEN, THEN YOU MUST WANNNA SUCK ON KIMBOS FAT COCK AS WELL YOU SICK FUCK.
WHITE BOY YOU A SAD MUTHAFUCKIN BITCH, ATTRACTED TO MANLY BITCHES. WHY ARE TOU STILL HERE? NO ONE LIKES YOU, NOT HERE AND NOT IN REAL LIFE. GO JERK OFF TO LEBRON JAMES OR SUM SHIT FAGGOT NIGGA.
is that mike tyson in drag?
Lawd have mercy….
@ WTF??, nope that’s not Mike Tyson in drag. just a beautiful thick black woman that most dudes with COMMON’s sense would love to wife up
lol Most men with some sense would see that’s a MANLY looking chick. I respect her as an athlete but there’s nothing sexy about her. common should get himself a nice looking shorty instead if messing with that dude.
common aint wit dat ho no mo. but you rite wtf, she do look like a chik with a dick
The only reason why dudes keep calling her ugly and saying that she looks like a man is because they simply can’t handle a thick women like her S.W. so it make them feel better about themselves to insult her. But its a well known fact that this chick is not only the thickess chick in the sport business with a very big ass booty. But she a professional athlete player which means she gots the body and skills that most men are simply intimidated by makes its to hard for men to keep up with a body like S.W.
And im sure that the bloggers on this S.W. post are dudes who are probably shorter and weigh less then S.W. so i can see where the hate is coming from. And its simply coming from dudes who can’t compare their match sizes with S.W. with is understandable. Because only real size dudes don’t complain i know i don’t im 6-4 and and weigh 210 pound and i know that i can def handle a women like S.W period.
#WHITE BOY CHICAGO…………..BISD will do more numbers then your favorite artists LOL Says
I’m sorry but the reason why some men says she looks manly or whatever is because they think so. Is that so difficult for you to understand that? To claim that people who aren’t feeling her are haters and can’t handle her and bla bla bla is just silly and doesn’t make any sense at all. It all comes down to what you are attracted to. There are several dudes and girls out there who doesn’t think serena is good looking at all and think that she looks masculine, who cares? if that is their opinon then so be it.
She is not a beauty she scares me.
she got some big ass tittas!! :D
Serena can get it but at the same time she’s definitely not everyone’s cop of tea though. Her booty is nice
^^^^don’t hate cuz you can’t handle it…it’s ok i understand lol
^ you the most hated person on this blog so just shut the fuck up before you start getting your feelings hurt
“its ok i understand”
WHITE BOY U A FUCKIN FAG FOR REAL. IM NOT ATTRACTED TO THIS FUCKIN UGLY MALE GORILLA JUST LIKE IM NOT ATTRACTED TO KIMBO SLICE YOU GAY FUCKIN FAGGOT. DOES THAT MEAN I CANT HANDLE SOMEONE AS THICK AS KIMBO?? IS THAT THE LOGIC YOURE SAYING IS MAKING ME NOT ATTRACTED TO S.W.???
IF YOU SO ABLE TO HANDLE MEN, THEN YOU MUST WANNNA SUCK ON KIMBOS FAT COCK AS WELL YOU SICK FUCK.
WHITE BOY YOU A SAD MUTHAFUCKIN BITCH, ATTRACTED TO MANLY BITCHES. WHY ARE TOU STILL HERE? NO ONE LIKES YOU, NOT HERE AND NOT IN REAL LIFE. GO JERK OFF TO LEBRON JAMES OR SUM SHIT FAGGOT NIGGA.