Serius Jones – Aint it True
TRACK = TRUTH! man oh man… no wonder no one posted cause niggas love the real FAKE shit!!! can’t even stand to listen to the real… weak minded nation!!!
damn this track is a banger. he is proving he is artist not just a battle rapper. my eyes are open now
this track is nice
best underground hip hop artist doing it right now…this is crack
#1 i feel u duuuued
nice track by serius. he been spittin tho glad he putting out more music
TRACK = TRUTH! man oh man… no wonder no one posted cause niggas love the real FAKE shit!!! can’t even stand to listen to the real… weak minded nation!!!
damn this track is a banger. he is proving he is artist not just a battle rapper. my eyes are open now
this track is nice
best underground hip hop artist doing it right now…this is crack
#1 i feel u duuuued
nice track by serius. he been spittin tho glad he putting out more music