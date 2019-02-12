Getty Image

Back in November, Roc Nation artist Justine Skye revealed on Instagram that she had been abused. Although she didn’t use any names, she took to Twitter and liked tweets that accused Sheck Wes of being the culprit, which essentially solved that mystery. Yesterday, Skye addressed Wes by name in a pair of tweets, calling him “my abuser” and accusing him of stalking her and attacking her friends.

Through all of this, Wes has not addressed the accusations, but late last night, he finally spoke up. The rapper wrote in a tweet, “I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody.” He also said in an Instagram live video, “I never hit any woman at all. […] Just leave me out of all of this.”

Skye wrote in her tweets yesterday, “You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put hands on me… you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse. […] You’re pathetic, Sheck, and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.”