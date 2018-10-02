Anyone who’s spent a fair amount of time wondering just what viral sensation Sheck Wes means when he calls himself a “mudboy” won’t have to wait very long to find out. The “Mo Bamba” rapper just posted an Instagram photo revealing the upcoming release date of his debut album, fittingly titled Mudboy, which he says will define the ethos of such a figure. If the date on Sheck’s T-shirt is to be believed, it looks like he’ll be dropping his Cactus Jack debut in just a few days, on October 5.

However, as of now, the release date is just about the only thing we know about Mudboy, although it will probably contain singles “Mo Bamba,” “Chippi Chippi,” and “Live SheckWes Die SheckWes,” all of which were previously released to further build his growing buzz. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a track or two featuring his Cactus Jack honcho Travis Scott as well; Travis has been making appearances on seemingly every album this year, from up-and-comers Playboi Carti and Rae Sremmurd to vets like Wiz Khalifa and Lil Wayne.

If Travis does feature on Mudboy, he’s likely to be the only one. Sheck told Zane Lowe earlier this year that he wanted his debut album to focus on himself rather than a star-studded features list. “I kind of want Mudboy to just be only Sheck Wes and Mudboy is going to talk about how I became a Mudboy,” he said. “A Mudboy is just somebody who came from nothing, you know, who turned nothing into something. You know, when I was in Africa, in the rain, I walk around in, like, mud, you know, the sand would turn to mud and you are not getting out of that.”

Mudboy is due this Friday, October 5 via Interscope Records.