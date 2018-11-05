Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sheck Wes takes over New York City in his rambunctious video for “Wanted.” The black-and-white video, directed by Whitetrashtyler and Sheck Wes himself, captures the raucous energy of his debut album, Mudboy, as he and his entourage cause mayhem in a subway terminal and on a busy street, shooting his wild fans reacting excitedly to his presence and singing along with the hyperactive lyrics and the vibrant, Redda-produced beat.

While the song reflects his checkered past after a youth spent getting in scrapes with the law, it also helps him turn New York on its ear with the help of his enthusiastic fans. Their run-ins with police in the video have slightly more cheerful consequences than the ones Sheck would have had in his younger days. Of course, there are a few shop owners who might like some merchandise back, but all things considered, they get to be a music video, which seems fun.

Sheck’s profile has been steadily rising after the monstrous success of his viral single, “Mo Bamba,” celebrating his friend, NBA basketball player Mohamed Bamba, took off alongside the rookie hooper’s professional career. From there, he signed a joint deal with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and Kanye West’s GOOD Music, leading to the release of Mudboy, and the exciting next stage of his career.

Mudboy is out now via Cactus Jack. Get it here.