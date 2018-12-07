Atlantic Records

Rowdy LA party-rap crew Shoreline Mafia are getting into the holiday spirit with the release of their turnt-up take on the Christmas album with their newest release, OTXMas. While the group has been receiving plenty of attention for their viral single “Musty” and their work with rising ratchet producer Ron-Ron, their newest project is a little bit of a throwback to old-school, gangsta rap tradition.

Way back in 1996, Death Row Records fiddled with most folks’ expectations of hard-edged, street-bred rap by releasing Christmas On Death Row, a compilation of surprisingly humorous G-Funkified takes on Christmas classics and original, ghetto holiday anthems. Shoreline Mafia taps into that vein on OTXMas, bringing more of their rambunctious, gin-and-juice-guzzling, pill-popping party rap to the holidays — even if the album is technically light on references to jingle bells and Santa Claus. Fortunately, they’ve also paired the album with a gift-wrapped merch set available on their site which includes the tape and a “Shoreline” sweatshirt.

Meanwhile, the group is raising its profile even higher next week at Rolling Loud 2018 in Los Angeles and bringing their post-gangsta ratchet rap to the rest of the nation with their 2019 OTX Tour. See below for dates.

OTXMas is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

