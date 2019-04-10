Getty Image

Neighborhood Nip is truly going to be immortalized after his untimely death. Today, the Los Angeles City Council chose to approve a request to rename the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw in South LA after Nipsey Hussle. It will officially be known as Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square and is home to Nipsey’s own clothing store, Marathon, where he was eventually gunned down trying to help a friend.

“Ermias Asghedom known as Nipsey Hussle was an icon and West Coast hero,” Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson said in a statement. “Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community. As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart.”

Nipsey carried the pride of his city and hometown throughout his life, often figuring out ways to help grow the inner-city through business, motivation, and providing opportunities to those who may not receive them. Fans launched a petition shortly after his death requesting the intersection be renamed, and it’s since reached over 500,000 signatures. Still, the decision is truly a sign of respect for somebody who was an icon in his home city — and in many others. It’s only fitting that the intersection that he grew up on and eventually created a business on would carry his legacy in name, too.

Nipsey’s funeral will take place at the Staples Center on Thursday, April 11 and will also include a 25-mile funeral procession which will undoubtedly pass the newly-named intersection. The funeral procession was set up to ensure that the community can all pay their respects before the funeral as opportunities are limited to be in attendance at such an event.