Slim Jxmmi’s Raw New Cut ‘Chanel’ Features Pharrell Rapping In Falsetto

#Pharrell
04.05.18 35 mins ago

Four years ago Pharrell unexpectedly stole the show with his verse in Future’s “Move That Dope.” The monster trap posse cut accelerates with the superstar producer and Vogue India cover star‘s rapidfire verse, where he does yoga with 20 naked girls (namaste) to maintain peace as drones fly overhead. “Skateboard P” takes a similar star turn in Slim Jxmmi’s new song Chanel,” which premiered today on Beats 1 Radio (above).

“Chanel” was already a compelling riff off the standard took-her-shopping anthem. The hook may go, “Took her to Chanel ’cause she fly,” but between the queasy production and how Slim Jxmmi sounds hoarse, “Chanel” is a gothic take. But Pharrell swoops in after doing ad-lib duties, rapping half of his verse in falsetto before his voice lowers another two octaves.

“That’s Chanel P right there, you know what I’m saying?” Jxmmi said on Beats 1.

Expect the unexpected, in vocal turns and more, in Slim Jxmmi’s upcoming album, which is part of Rae Sremmurd’s triple release out this month. During Beats 1’s premiere, Jxmmi said that he features Future on a song called “Fuck It I’m Ballin.” Future will be back to on his “LA DE DA DE DA” bullshit, to quote Jxmmi, as heard on Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and James Blake’s “King’s Dead.”

Pharrell might only be outdone by other guests on Jxmmi’s solo turn. Jxmmi told Zane Lowe that his album also features The Weeknd, Young Thug and, believe it or not, Zoe Kravitz. “She’s going hard, hard, like hardcore,” Jxmmi says. “She raw. She coming with the energy.” This should be good. Listen above and look for more new music from Jxmmi out soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell
TAGSPHARRELLRae SremmurdSlim Jxmmi

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP