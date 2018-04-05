Four years ago Pharrell unexpectedly stole the show with his verse in Future’s “Move That Dope.” The monster trap posse cut accelerates with the superstar producer and Vogue India cover star‘s rapidfire verse, where he does yoga with 20 naked girls (namaste) to maintain peace as drones fly overhead. “Skateboard P” takes a similar star turn in Slim Jxmmi’s new song Chanel,” which premiered today on Beats 1 Radio (above).

“Chanel” was already a compelling riff off the standard took-her-shopping anthem. The hook may go, “Took her to Chanel ’cause she fly,” but between the queasy production and how Slim Jxmmi sounds hoarse, “Chanel” is a gothic take. But Pharrell swoops in after doing ad-lib duties, rapping half of his verse in falsetto before his voice lowers another two octaves.

“That’s Chanel P right there, you know what I’m saying?” Jxmmi said on Beats 1.

Expect the unexpected, in vocal turns and more, in Slim Jxmmi’s upcoming album, which is part of Rae Sremmurd’s triple release out this month. During Beats 1’s premiere, Jxmmi said that he features Future on a song called “Fuck It I’m Ballin.” Future will be back to on his “LA DE DA DE DA” bullshit, to quote Jxmmi, as heard on Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and James Blake’s “King’s Dead.”

Pharrell might only be outdone by other guests on Jxmmi’s solo turn. Jxmmi told Zane Lowe that his album also features The Weeknd, Young Thug and, believe it or not, Zoe Kravitz. “She’s going hard, hard, like hardcore,” Jxmmi says. “She raw. She coming with the energy.” This should be good. Listen above and look for more new music from Jxmmi out soon.