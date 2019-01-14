Smino Announces His 2019 ‘Hoopti’ International Tour

01.14.19 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Smino is one of the most exciting and eccentric voices to arrive in rap in the last few years. After a strong debut with 2017’s Blkswn, the St. Louis-raised, Chicago-bred rapper doubled down this past November with the bright and jittery follow-up Noir. The album puts Smino’s vocal sinuousness on full display and sports standout guest appearances from fellow Chicago scenesters Dreezy, Valee, and Ravyn Lenae.

On Monday, Smino announced that he’s taking the show on the road in 2019. The 27-year-old rapper broke the news via a funny promotional skit posted to Instagram and Twitter this morning. In it, “Jethro James” is the proprietor of “Low Key Decent Auto Sales” — a seemingly less-than-reputable used car dealership — and shows a camera crew around his lot, previewing some of the vehicles he has up for sale. “This one’s a steal…cause my boy stole it,” he says at one point. Smino arrives on the scene as a customer looking to purchase a “hoopti” to take on tour with him. After some haggling, the pair makes a deal, and Smino drives off the lot a happy customer.

The 40-date tour will take Smino across the globe, with stops in Australia & New Zealand, the UK, Coachella, and coast to coast US dates. You can check the video out above!

Around The Web

TAGSNoirSmino

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 5 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP