When Snoop Dogg thanked himself at his Hollywood Walk Of Fame acceptance speech, he also gave himself the perfect album title. During the speech, he elicited chuckles from the crowd when he joked, “I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I wanna thank me for taking no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting.”

Now, that boisterous self-confidence has formed the basis for his upcoming project releasing in February in the from of its title: I Wanna Thank Me. I Wanna Thank Me will be the seventeenth album of his 25-plus-year career, which most recently included 2017’s Neva Left and 2018’s gospel album, Bible Of Love. Snoop also released two EPs in 2018, titled Make America Crip Again and 220. Late in the year, he also announced he was developing a biopic about his life while also starring in his own game show and a cooking show with Martha Stewart which led to him writing his own cookbook as well, which leaves you to wonder exactly when he had time to record another whole album if it’s already prepared for a February release — let alone when he has time to play video games on Twitch.

However he does it, it’s crazy impressive and a huge part of the reason his legacy in hip-hop is not only rock solid, but practically untouchable.

I Wanna Thank Me is due in February.