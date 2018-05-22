Snoop Dogg Swapped Out Matthew McConaughey’s Prop Weed For His Own Potent Brand While They Were Filming Together

It’s 2018, right? At this point, if you’re hanging around Snoop Dogg, you gotta know that chances he’s going to probably offer you a toke from what I can only assume is the finest and most powerful strain of marijuana in the known universe are pretty good. At least that’s what he did to his co-star on the upcoming film The Beach Bum, superstar actor Matthew McConaughey.

Last night, McConaughey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and told the story of how Snoop smoked him out while the pair were on set together. Calling his experience getting “Snooped,” McConaughey recalled that “There’s a scene where I’m going to Snoop because I’ve got writers block and Snoop has the magic weed. So I went to the prop man to make sure I have the prop weed which is like crushed oregano.” Unfortunately, Snoop headed off the prop guy at the pass, because when it came time to actually film, “We pass back and forth and all of sudden at the end he goes ‘Yo Moondog’ [his character], that ain’t prop weed, that’s Snoop Weed’ and I was like ‘Oh you son of a a gun’.

As for the potency of Snoop’s particular strain of weed? “The next 9 hours were a lot of fun but I don’t think we used one word in the English language.’”

