Getty Image

Hometown heroes Snoop Dogg, YG, and The Game are set to headline the upcoming Once Upon A Time In The LBC Festival, which may or may not be a renamed Summertime In The LBC festival judging from the lineup and location. The old school-centric fest will also feature west coast festival mainstays like Nipsey Hussle, Too Short, Warren G, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, as well as a special appearance from DMX performing his debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot.

While the remainder of the festival’s roster seems to focus on ’80s and ’90s soul and hip-hop, with Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Ginuwine, Zapp, and The Persuaders all set to make appearances, there are a few new faces as well — namely, Blueface, who joins RJ and OT Genasis as the youngest acts on the roster. Considering how a certain subset of OGs tends to feel about Blueface’s flow, it’ll likely be interesting to see how his live set is received by an audience looking forward to more straightforward spitters like Nipsey and Snoop.

Golden Voice

Passes for the festival go on sale this Friday at 10am PST. You can get passes and find more information for Once Upon A Time In LBC here.