Getty Image

“Free Meek Mill” is pretty much the unofficial unitary bond between athletes at this point. Slovenian snowboarder Tit Sante — whose name sounds more like a Dreamchasers signee than a snowboarder — handwrote the three-word call for justice onto the bottom of his snowboard at yesterday’s Winter Olympics qualifier event. Though Sante didn’t win, he joins the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who used the hometown star’s “Dreams And Nightmares” intro as their unofficial theme song, first after beating the Minnesota Vikings to advance to the big game, then while walking out before their tilt with the New England Patriots. Meek, whose currently serving a 2-to-4 year probation violation, said he was “proud” of the Eagles for their victory — and probably happy that they helped the iconic intro get some new sales.

Slovenian snowboarder Tit Stante knows the deal. #FreeMeekMill pic.twitter.com/SP8Mee5rPl — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) February 13, 2018

It wasn’t just the Eagles showing Meek love, however. Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin wrote a letter supporting Meek’s freedom. The Sixers’ star player Joel Embiid visited Meek, as did Houston star James Harden. It looks like everyone in the sports world sees the unfairness of his 2-to-4 year probation violation at the behest of a Judge whose having her credibility poked through at seemingly every turn. The FBI is investigating Judge Genece Brinkley, specifically her connections to Meek’s former manager Charlie Mack and whether she pushed Meek to resign with him. Until there’s a resolution in that investigation, it’s never too cold to let the world know it’s free Meek Mill til Meek Mill’s free.