Getty Image

Historically, Solange has really taken her time between albums. Her first album came out in 2002, her second dropped in 2008, and her most recent, A Seat At The Table, was released in 2016. It looks like she may be taking a shorter break between albums three and four, though, as her recent activity suggests she could be releasing new music sooner rather than later.

find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY

black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019

The musician just created a page on BlackPlanet, a social media site geared towards black users that launched in 2001, and the page features GIFs and photos of Solange, as well as quotes like “I made the pilgrimage back to the pagoda of third ward houston to answer this” and “For the bad weaves and two ways.” The site also lists her upcoming festival dates, and offers the option to sign up for a newsletter.

All of this has fans thinking that a new album is imminent:

I wonder if we're about to get a visual album from Solange — Krysilove aka Soul '87 (@krysilove) February 27, 2019