Solange Guests On Flying Lotus’ Slinky New Track ‘Land Of Honey’

05.24.19 12 mins ago

Flying Lotus‘ new album Flamagra is out today via Warp. It’s FlyLo’s first new record since 2014’s You’re Dead! and, over 27 tracks, features some killer collaborations with everyone from Toro Y Moi to David Lynch. We’ve heard “More” featuring Anderson .Paak (and seen its trippy video), but he’s got a song with another one of R&B’s biggest superstar auteurs.

Solange features on the gorgeous “Land Of Honey.” Flying Lotus is a chameleon, capable of matching .Paak’s infectious energy, Lynch’s cinematic weirdness, and everything in between. “Land Of Honey,” with its mellow and lush production, sounds quintessentially Solange, like it could fit right at home on her last album. But Flying Lotus’ adventurous production still shines through. It’s the duo’s first collaboration, but they make such a natural pair I’d listen to a whole album of co-written songs.

Like Solange’s When I Get Home, Flamagra‘s 27-song tracklist features a lot of two-minute songs, more brief sketches on a theme than full elaborations. “Land Of Honey” is one of the longer tracks, and though it’s only three minutes, the song feels languid and sprawling with Solange’s relaxed, understated vocals.

Listen to Flying Lotus’ “Land Of Honey” featuring Solange above, or check it out all of FlyLo’s new record Flamagra below.

Around The Web

TAGSFlamagraFlying Lotusland of honeysolangeSOLANGE KNOWLES
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP