Solange Guests On Flying Lotus’ Slinky New Track ‘Land Of Honey’

Flying Lotus‘ new album Flamagra is out today via Warp. It’s FlyLo’s first new record since 2014’s You’re Dead! and, over 27 tracks, features some killer collaborations with everyone from Toro Y Moi to David Lynch. We’ve heard “More” featuring Anderson .Paak (and seen its trippy video), but he’s got a song with another one of R&B’s biggest superstar auteurs.

Solange features on the gorgeous “Land Of Honey.” Flying Lotus is a chameleon, capable of matching .Paak’s infectious energy, Lynch’s cinematic weirdness, and everything in between. “Land Of Honey,” with its mellow and lush production, sounds quintessentially Solange, like it could fit right at home on her last album. But Flying Lotus’ adventurous production still shines through. It’s the duo’s first collaboration, but they make such a natural pair I’d listen to a whole album of co-written songs.

Like Solange’s When I Get Home, Flamagra‘s 27-song tracklist features a lot of two-minute songs, more brief sketches on a theme than full elaborations. “Land Of Honey” is one of the longer tracks, and though it’s only three minutes, the song feels languid and sprawling with Solange’s relaxed, understated vocals.

Listen to Flying Lotus’ “Land Of Honey” featuring Solange above, or check it out all of FlyLo’s new record Flamagra below.