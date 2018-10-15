Getty Image

Solange’s third album, 2016’s A Seat At The Table, came after a lengthy wait, as her previous album, Sol-Angel And The Hadley St. Dreams, dropped all the way back in 2008 (although she did release her True EP in 2012). She doesn’t plan on taking as much time between albums the next time around, though: According to a new New York Times interview, the release of her A Seat At The Table follow-up is “imminent this fall, probably sometime soon.”

The record is also described as being in a stage where “final touches” are in progress, and Solange said of the record, “There is a lot of jazz at the core. But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.” She also said the album will be “warm,” as well as “fluid and more sensual” than A Seat At The Table. She also added, “I realize how much wider, figuratively and literally, my work could be if I took myself away as subject.”

Solange spoke some about the album in an interview earlier this year, and said she was working on new music with The Internet’s Steve Lacy: “I’ve been working in Laurel Canyon, Topanga Canyon, and Jamaica. I actually have been following Joni Mitchell. It has been really wild. The house that I was just recording in [in] Jamaica, I stayed there for four days. And then the last day, the owner was like, “You know that mural that’s downstairs in the spare bedroom that the engineer booth is in? Joni Mitchell painted that.”

