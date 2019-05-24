Solange Will Present A Special Performance Piece In Hamburg, Germany

Getty Image

Since the release of her Grammy Award-winning album A Seat at the Table, Solange has worked hard to expand her artistry beyond conventional pop music bounds. Across the last three years, she delivered an array of interdisciplinary works. In May of 2017, she took over New York’s Guggenheim Museum for “An Ode To” — a special performance that featured her own choreography and reconstructed musical arrangements of songs from A Seat at the Table.

Last year, she premiered “Metatronia” — a dance, video, and sculpture piece commissioned by UCLA’s Hammer Museum. Following the release of When I Get Home in March, the 32-year-old artist looks to be continuing to find new ways to present her work.

So excited to announce “Witness! “

a special performance piece here at the @elbphilharmonie

tickets on sale may 31 🖤 pic.twitter.com/4Py0csJums — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 24, 2019

On Thursday, Solange announced “Witness!” — a special performance piece that she will present at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany. The concert hall, which typically houses symphonic and orchestral performances, will play host to the Houston native in September. The piece will likely interpolate songs from When I Get Home.

Back in April, Solange pulled out of a scheduled appearance at Coachella, citing “major production delays.” With ample production time and an unconventional European venue, it will be interesting to see what form her “Witness!” takes come this fall.