Solange Has Shared What Appears To Be The Tracklist For Her New Album

02.28.19 11 mins ago

Over the past 48 hours or so, Solange has all but confirmed that she has a new album on the way. In the past two days, she has launched a page on BlackPlanet and previewed new music with an artistic video, both of which have fueled some serious speculation. Now Solange has added some significant fuel to that fire: She just took to Twitter to share an image that seems to reveal a tracklist, presumably for her upcoming album. The tracklist features 19 song titles, some of which are interludes, and includes tracks like “Things I Imagined,” “Down With The Clique,” and “My Skin My Logo.”

Solange’s post comes after a rumored tracklist for the album was shared earlier today, which had all the correct song titles but in a different order. That post also said the album is titled When I Get Home and that it would be released at midnight tonight, so now we wait and see if that rumor is true and if Solange’s next album really is dropping tonight.

