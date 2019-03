Solange

The Solange takeover is upon us. On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer, songwriter, multi-disciplinary artist surprised released her latest studio album When I Get Home. The 19-song track project is the follow-up to her universally lauded 2016 album A Seat At the Table whose lead single “Cranes in the Sky” won the 2017 Grammy for Best R&B Performance. It features a long list of guest artists, including past collaborators like Dev Hynes and Sampha, as well as some more unexpected features like Tyler The Creator, Playboi Carti, and Gucci Mane.

“When I Get Home “ a Texas Film

out 4pm PT/7pm ET on @applemusic 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CajlbeBIir — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 1, 2019

When I Get Home has already taken the internet by storm, and Solange — an artist whose visual work is revered nearly as much as her music — decided to give the world even more. On Friday evening, the artist premiered a film of the same name on Apple Music. In a tweet teasing the video’s release, the artist described it as a “Texas Film.”

In a tweet announcing the album on Wednesday night, Solange wrote, “Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!! Wow! I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings i feel in my body! I’m bringing home w me everywhere I go yalll”

You can watch her Texas film When I Get Home here.